Online Business Webinars for Ukrainian Entrepreneurs – From 21 August

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine are launching a series of webinars and online meetings with business experts for entrepreneurs. The events will take place from 21 August to 15 September.

Representatives of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, local authorities working with business, non-governmental organisations, and business associations are invited to participate. 

The registration form and the programme of the online events are available here.

The online events are organised by the Luhansk Oblast Regional Development Agency within the framework of the Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme with financial support from the European Union.

