Quo Vadis Europa? Summer course initiated by Borrell to discuss EU policy in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine

The summer course ‘Quo Vadis Europa?’, held annually since 2001 by Josep Borrell Fontelles, currently the EU High Representative, will take place this year between 21 and 25 August.

Continuing a 22-year tradition, the course on the future of the European Union will once again take place at the Menéndez y Pelayo International University (UIMP) in Santander, Spain, in the Palacio de la Magdalena.

The course will address the positioning of the EU as a geo-political actor, its contribution to the security of Europe and its relations with the United States, China and other regions of the world.

Political leaders from EU Member States, Ukraine and other candidate countries, MEPs, university professors and experts on the most relevant geopolitical issues will take part in the course.

Josep Borrell and Dmitrо Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (online) will take part in the opening session ‘The European Union in the face of war and peace in Ukraine’. The second session will focus on the EU support to Ukraine.

To join the course online, please register through this form.

