Brookfield Corporation Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) (“Brookfield” or “the company”) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company’s outstanding Class A Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from August 22, 2023 to August 21, 2024, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased or such other price as may be permitted. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled.



Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:



Series





Ticker





Issued and

outstanding shares¹





Public float





Average daily

trading volume²



Maximum number of shares subject

to purchase³ Total Daily Series 2 BN.PR.B 10,220,175 10,220,175 5,043 1,022,018 1,260 Series 4 BN.PR.C 3,983,910 3,983,910 2,342 398,391 1,000 Series 13 BN.PR.K 8,792,596 8,792,596 7,227 879,260 1,806 Series 17 BN.PR.M 7,840,204 7,840,204 2,753 784,020 1,000 Series 18 BN.PR.N 7,681,088 7,681,088 2,762 768,109 1,000 Series 24 BN.PR.R 10,808,027 10,808,027 5,654 1,080,803 1,413 Series 26 BN.PR.T 9,770,928 9,770,928 4,981 977,093 1,245 Series 28 BN.PR.X 9,233,927 9,233,927 3,344 923,393 1,000 Series 30 BN.PR.Z 9,787,090 9,787,090 6,116 978,709 1,529 Series 32 BN.PF.A 11,750,299 11,750,299 6,021 1,175,030 1,505 Series 34 BN.PF.B 9,876,735 9,876,735 6,963 987,674 1,740 Series 36 BN.PF.C 7,842,909 7,842,909 2,529 784,291 1,000 Series 37 BN.PF.D 7,830,091 7,830,091 3,631 783,009 1,000 Series 38 BN.PF.E 7,906,132 7,906,132 5,522 790,613 1,380 Series 40 BN.PF.F 11,841,025 11,841,025 5,989 1,184,103 1,497 Series 42 BN.PF.G 11,887,500 11,887,500 5,267 1,188,750 1,316 Series 44 BN.PF.H 9,831,929 9,831,929 6,375 983,193 1,593 Series 46 BN.PF.I 11,740,797 11,740,797 6,526 1,174,080 1,631 Series 48 BN.PF.J 11,885,972 11,885,972 6,921 1,188,597 1,730 Series 51 BN.PF.K 3,320,486 3,320,486 1,824 332,049 1,000 Series 52 BN.PF.L 1,177,580 1,177,580 663 117,758 1,000 ¹ Calculated as at August 11, 2023.

² Calculated for the six month period ended July 31, 2023.

³ In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases on the TSX with respect to (i) the Series 4, Series 17, Series 18, Series 28, Series 36, Series 37, Series 51 and Series 52 Preferred Shares will be limited to 1,000 of the respective series and (ii) each of the other series of Preferred Shares (excluding the Series 4, Series 17, Series 18, Series 28, Series 36, Series 37, Series 51 and Series 52 Preferred Shares) will be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the respective Preferred Shares.

As of August 11, 2023, under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on August 22, 2022 and will expire on August 21, 2023, and which was approved by the TSX, Brookfield has not made any purchases of the Preferred Shares.



Brookfield believes that the renewed normal course issuer bid will provide the flexibility to use available funds to purchase Preferred Shares should they be trading in price ranges that do not fully reflect their value.

Brookfield intends to enter into an automatic share purchase plan on or about the week of September 18, 2023 in relation to the normal course issuer bid. The automatic share purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, the Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

