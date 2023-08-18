Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the intersection of 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:00 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, southbound against the light. A 2018 Kia Sorento, operated by an adult male, was traveling eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, with the green light signal. The Kia struck the pedestrian in the center travel lane. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia cooperated with the investigation, but did show signs of impairment. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. This case remains under investigation by Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit. As part of the investigation, detectives will consult with the United States Attorney’s Office regarding any other potential charges.

The decedent’s identify is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###