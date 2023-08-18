Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 2nd quarter of 2023

MACAU, August 18 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,368 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the second quarter of 2023 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP7.44 billion, up by 13.3% and 7.4% respectively quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units increased by 30 quarter-to-quarter to 878 units, and the total value went up by 3.4% to MOP5.78 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (831 units) decreased by 1.4% and the transaction value (MOP5.48 billion) fell by 1.6%. On the other hand, transaction volume (47 units) and value (MOP 302 million) of pre-sale residential units surged by 840.0% and 1,018.5% respectively quarter-to-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units increased by 4.9% quarter-to-quarter to MOP97,922 in the second quarter, with the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP93,644), Taipa (MOP102,196) and Coloane (MOP113,450) rising by 2.1%, 7.0% and 14.8% respectively. The average price per square metre of existing residential units went up by 3.3% quarter-to-quarter to MOP96,308. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (181 units), NATAP (99 units) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (68 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP104,944, MOP108,084 and MOP93,011. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre grew by 10.3% quarter-to-quarter to MOP139,806.

The average price per square metre of usable area of office units (MOP102,839) rose by 20.3% quarter-to-quarter, while that of industrial units (MOP46,201) dropped by 8.0%.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 6,571 residential units in the design stage, 2,049 under construction and 193 under inspection as at the end of the second quarter. During the quarter, 34 residential units were issued the licence of use and all of them were situated in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats and two-bedroom units accounted for 76.5% and 20.6% of the total respectively. Meanwhile, 22 residential units were issued the construction permit; all of them were studio flats located in the Macao Peninsula.