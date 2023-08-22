Buy From A Black Woman Expands Territories To Canada & US
Founder of Buy From A Black Woman Nikki Porcher (pictured in the center) with attendees and local business owners at the information reception in Toronto on Saturday, August 19, 2023
Donna Dozier of H&M speaking (with Melanie Gunn pictured in the background) at the Buy From A Black Woman reception in Toronto on Saturday, August 19, 2023
US-based nonprofit that empowers Black Women Entrepreneurs will now be offering services in Canada.
Our vision has always been to create a global movement that celebrates the creativity of Black Women Business Owners, while also giving them equal opportunities throughout the business ecosystem.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy From A Black Woman, an organization dedicated to advocating for and empowering Black Women Business Owners, is excited to announce its official expansion into Canada. Building upon its successful initiatives in the United States, the nonprofit organization is eager to connect and uplift Black Women Entrepreneurs across Canada.
— Nikki Porcher
The decision to expand into Canada comes as a natural progression of Buy From A Black Woman’s unwavering commitment to promote inclusivity, diversity and economic empowerment. With this expansion, the organization aims to bridge the gap between Black Women Business Owners in Canada and the growing number of retail partners and conscious consumers who want to make a positive impact through their purchasing decisions.
"Our vision has always been to create a global movement that celebrates the creativity and resilience of Black Women Business Owners, while also giving them equal opportunities throughout the business ecosystem,” says Founder of Buy From A Black Woman, Nikki Porcher.
“By expanding into Canada, we can provide a meaningful platform for Black Women Entrepreneurs here to grow their businesses in spite of the systemic economic barriers they face, which of course will inspire the world," explains Nikki.
Buy From A Black Woman’s expansion into Canada will allow emerging and established Black Women Business Owners access to valuable resources such as educational programs, marketing opportunities and networking events. These resources will empower them to scale their businesses, reach new markets and achieve sustainable success.
Moreover, the brands will be added to Buy From A Black Woman’s online directory, which is the highest-ranking directory of Black Women-Owned Businesses in the world. The directory gives consumers the opportunity to discover a diverse array of products and services offered by Black Women across various industries.
Buy From A Black Woman launched their Canada initiative with an information reception in Toronto, supported by long term partner H&M North America, and is actively engaging with partners, local businesses and communities throughout the country to ensure a seamless and impactful integration. The nonprofit organization is committed to creating lasting partnerships that will help foster a supportive ecosystem for Black Women Entrepreneurs to thrive.
“Over the past three years of our partnership, we have seen Nikki Porcher and Buy From A Black Woman create tremendous and lasting impact for so many Black women business owners across the U.S.,” said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Americas. “We see the organization’s expansion into Canada as an amazing new opportunity for Black Women there to achieve the same,” she added.
To learn more about Buy From A Black Woman's expansion into Canada or to get involved as a partner or supporter, please visit BuyFromABlackWoman.org. And Black Women Business Owners who want to leverage this platform can join the directory at BuyFromABlackWoman.org/Join-The-Directory.
About Buy From A Black Woman
Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.
Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.
