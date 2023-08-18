Global Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market research. As per TBRC’s military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market forecast, the military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.66 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.

The growing need for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is expected to propel the growth of the military electro-optics and infrared (EO/IR) systems market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market share. Major players in the military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Ultra Electronics Holdings, Theon Sensors SA, Safran SA.

Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Handheld System, EO/IR Payload
2) By Component: Human Machine Interfaces, Stabilization Units, Control Systems, Optics, Sensors, Processor
3) By Imaging Technology: Scanning, Starring, Hyperspectral, Multispectral
4) By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval
5) By Application: Military Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance

A military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) system refers to a technological system that combines both electro-optics and infrared capabilities to gather and process information from the electromagnetic spectrum. It integrates various devices and components to enable the detection, imaging, tracking, and analysis of targets or objects using both visible light and infrared radiation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

