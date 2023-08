AZERBAIJAN, August 18 - To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was very saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and...

15 August 2023, 11:03