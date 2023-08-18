Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,431 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation Relating to Bus Service

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., has issued an emergency proclamation (EP) relating to school bus shortages, due to a shortfall of school bus drivers that is impacting the Department of Education (DOE) and other independent schools. 

 

At this time, school bus routes have been fully or partially suspended at 10 high schools on the island of Oʻahu serving approximately 1,130 students, and four schools on the island of Kauaʻi serving 250 students. 

 

The EP allows the Department of Transportation to grant exemptions for the use of vehicles other than school buses for the transport of students. 

 

This EP will ensure that the DOE and other independent schools can provide transportation support for students. 

 

The EP extends the emergency period through October 15. 

 

An executed copy of the EP is attached.  

# # # 

  

Media Contacts:    

Erika Engle  

Press Secretary  

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i  

Phone: (808) 586-0120 

Email: [email protected]  

   

Makana McClellan    

Director of Communications    

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi   

Cell: (808) 265-0083    

Email: [email protected]    

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation Relating to Bus Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more