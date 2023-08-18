Submit Release
Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q2 net revenues decreased by 5.2% year-over-year
Q2 gross billings (non-GAAP) decreased by 4.2% year-over-year
Q2 net income reached RMB173.9 million

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Snapshots

  • Net revenues were RMB526.4 million (US$72.6 million), representing a 5.2% decrease year-over-year.
  • Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB354.1 million (US$48.8 million), representing a 4.2% decrease year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was RMB466.9 million (US$64.4 million), representing a 0.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income was RMB173.9 million (US$24.0 million), as compared to RMB114.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net income margin, defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues, increased to 33.0% from 20.6% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • New student enrollments1 were 154,209, representing a 27.7% increase year-over-year.
  • As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s deferred revenue balance was RMB1,379.1 million (US$190.2 million).

1 New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period, including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses. (In June 2019, we introduced low-price courses, including “mini courses” and “RMB1 courses,” to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience. We offer such low-price courses mainly in the formats of recorded videos or short live streaming.)

“In Q2, our business showcased remarkable resilience and steady performance. Our second quarter net revenue reached RMB526.4 million, exceeding the high end of our guidance range. Net income experienced year-over-year increase, reaching RMB173.9 million in Q2, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of sustained profitability for our company. We maintain a positive outlook for the upcoming second half of the year,” said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands.

“Through proactive reassessment of our long-term strategic focus and implementation of a series of endeavors, our pursuit of developing valuable interest courses has continued to yield remarkable results. Specifically, our revenue in the professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest courses has surged by 32.7% year-over-year, and we have witnessed a 36.8% increase in new student enrollments in this sector. The robust market demands have instilled us with confidence and we remain committed to seizing emerging opportunities actively, promoting innovation and improvement to meet the diverse needs of adult learners, and achieving sustained growth and development,” concluded Mr. Liu.

Mr. Hangyu Li, Financial Controller of Sunlands, commented, “We are delighted to announce that this quarter was also an excellent quarter in financial perspective. Our gross profit margin reached 88.7%, an increase of 5.1 percentage points compared with the same period last year. Thanks to our persistent efforts in cost controls, the operating expenses decreased by RMB40.1 million, or 11.4%, year-over-year and our net income margin increased 12.4 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Looking forward, we will keep our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders and maintaining a competitive edge in the industry.”

Financial Results for the second quarter of 2023

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of 2023, net revenues decreased by 5.2% to RMB526.4 million (US$72.6 million) from RMB555.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly driven by the year-over-year decline in gross billings in 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 34.8% to RMB59.5 million (US$8.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB91.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our cost of revenues personnel, including teachers and mentors.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 0.7% to RMB466.9 million (US$64.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB463.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

In the second quarter of 2023, operating expenses were RMB311.0 million (US$42.9 million), representing an 11.4% decrease from RMB351.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 7.9% to RMB270.0 million (US$37.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB293.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our sales and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 29.1% to RMB33.1 million (US$4.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB46.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to declined rental expenses due to the early termination of a lease contract.

Product development expenses decreased by 31.0% to RMB8.0 million (US$1.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB11.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our product development personnel.

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB173.9 million (US$24.0 million), as compared to RMB114.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB25.12 (US$3.46) in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had RMB749.5 million (US$103.4 million) of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB63.2 million (US$8.7 million) of short-term investments, as compared to RMB757.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB70.5 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2022.

Deferred Revenue

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB1,379.1 million (US$190.2 million), as compared to RMB1,690.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with information technology (“IT”) infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company’s operations. Capital expenditures were RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to RMB0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Share Repurchase

On December 6, 2021, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$15.0 million of Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs over the next 24 months. As of August 17, 2023, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 456,118 ADSs for approximately US$2.1 million under the share repurchase program.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2023

Net Revenues

In the first six months of 2023, net revenues decreased by 6.4% to RMB1,093.2 million (US$150.8 million) from RMB1,168.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 32.1% to RMB127.6 million (US$17.6 million) in the first six months of 2023 from RMB188.0 million in the first six months of 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 1.5% to RMB965.6 million (US$133.2 million) from RMB980.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

Operating Expenses

In the first six months of 2023, operating expenses were RMB631.8 million (US$87.1 million), representing a 9.4% decrease from RMB697.0 million in the first six months of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 7.9% to RMB541.4 million (US$74.7 million) in the first six months of 2023 from RMB588.0 million in the first six months of 2022.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 14.5% to RMB72.7 million (US$10.0 million) in the first six months of 2023 from RMB85.1 million in the first six months of 2022.

Product development expenses decreased by 26.2% to RMB17.7 million (US$2.4 million) in the first six months of 2023 from RMB23.9 million in the first six months of 2022.

Net Income

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was RMB354.0 million (US$48.8 million), compared with RMB294.0 million in the first six months of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB51.13 (US$7.05) in the first six months of 2023, compared with RMB43.95 in the first six months of 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with IT infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company’s operations. Capital expenditures were RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million) in the first six months of 2023, compared with RMB1.2 million in the first six months of 2022.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB470 million to RMB490 million, which would represent a decrease of 15.0% to 18.4% year-over-year. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2023, or at any other rate.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sunlands’ management team will host a conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time) on August 18, 2023, following the quarterly results announcement.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest courses. Students can access the Company's services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP operating cost and expense, non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP net income per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income exclude share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net income per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands' goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students’ learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands’ corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group
Investor Relations
Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com
SOURCE: Sunlands Technology Group


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    As of December 31,   As of June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS            
Current assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents     753,642       746,770       102,984  
Restricted cash     3,762       2,705       373  
Short-term investments     70,542       63,209       8,717  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     98,272       116,157       16,019  
Deferred costs, current     42,886       23,238       3,205  
Total current assets     969,104       952,079       131,298  
Non-current assets                        
Property and equipment, net     813,783       799,804       110,298  
Intangible assets, net     1,509       1,784       246  
Right-of-use assets     274,643       139,732       19,270  
Deferred costs, non-current     78,839       72,789       10,038  
Long-term investments     73,513       66,419       9,160  
Deferred tax assets     26,799       20,270       2,795  
Other non-current assets     37,880       35,342       4,874  
Total non-current assets     1,306,966       1,136,140       156,681  
TOTAL ASSETS     2,276,070       2,088,219       287,979  
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                        
                         
LIABILITIES                        
Current liabilities                        
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     436,339       367,034       50,616  
Deferred revenue, current     986,086       716,647       98,830  
Lease liabilities, current portion     17,065       7,394       1,020  
Long-term debt, current portion     38,654       38,654       5,331  
Total current liabilities     1,478,144       1,129,729       155,797  


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-continued
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    As of December 31,   As of June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
Non-current liabilities                        
Deferred revenue, non-current     704,860       662,426       91,353  
Lease liabilities, non-current portion     316,844       161,215       22,233  
Deferred tax liabilities     5,984       4,555       628  
Other non-current liabilities     6,770       6,870       947  
Long-term debt, non-current portion     143,319       123,992       17,099  
Total non-current liabilities     1,177,777       959,058       132,260  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,655,921       2,088,787       288,057  
                         
SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                        
Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares                        
authorized; 2,982,516 and 3,131,807 shares issued as of December 31, 2022                        
and June 30, 2023, respectively; 2,618,698 and 2,740,119 shares                        
outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively)     1       1       -  
Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares                        
authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding                        
as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively)     -       -       -  
Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares                        
authorized; 3,481,353 and 3,332,062 shares issued and outstanding                        
as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively)     1       1       -  
Treasury stock     -       -       -  
Accumulated deficit     (2,812,114 )     (2,458,125 )     (338,991 )
Additional paid-in capital     2,309,740       2,308,277       318,326  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     127,885       155,161       21,398  
Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders’ (deficit)/equity     (374,487 )     5,315       733  
Non-controlling interest     (5,364 )     (5,883 )     (811 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT     (379,851 )     (568 )     (78 )
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT     2,276,070       2,088,219       287,979  
                         


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
Net revenues     554,991       526,353       72,587  
Cost of revenues     (91,237 )     (59,491 )     (8,204 )
Gross profit     463,754       466,862       64,383  
                         
Operating expenses                        
Sales and marketing expenses     (292,978 )     (269,969 )     (37,230 )
Product development expenses     (11,578 )     (7,992 )     (1,102 )
General and administrative expenses     (46,635 )     (33,085 )     (4,563 )
Total operating expenses     (351,191 )     (311,046 )     (42,895 )
Income from operations     112,563       155,816       21,488  
Interest income     3,842       7,561       1,043  
Interest expense     (2,552 )     (2,046 )     (282 )
Other income, net     4,750       8,171       1,127  
Gain on disposal of a subsidiary     -       247       34  
Income before income tax (expenses)/benefit
                        
and (loss)/gain from equity method investments     118,603       169,749       23,410  
Income tax (expenses)/benefit     (3,652 )     1,404       194  
(Loss)/gain from equity method investments     (391 )     2,730       376  
Net income     114,560       173,883       23,980  
                         
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (52 )     -       -  
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     114,612       173,883       23,980  
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of                        
Sunlands Technology Group:                        
Basic and diluted     16.89       25.12       3.46  
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income                        
per ordinary share:                        
Basic and diluted     6,784,685       6,921,304       6,921,304  


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
Net income     114,560       173,883       23,980  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil:                        
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments     31,807       29,603       4,082  
Total comprehensive income     146,367       203,486       28,062  
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (52 )     -       -  
Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     146,419       203,486       28,062  


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands)
 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB
Net revenues     554,991       526,353  
Less: other revenues     (31,088 )     (42,377 )
Add: tax and surcharges     17,209       9,779  
Add: ending deferred revenue     1,998,062       1,379,073  
Add: ending refund liability     199,028       107,319  
Less: beginning deferred revenue     (2,170,948 )     (1,513,896 )
Less: beginning refund liability     (197,494 )     (112,188 )
Gross billings (non-GAAP)     369,760       354,063  
                 
                 
                 
Net income     114,560       173,883  
Add: income tax expenses/(benefit)     3,652       (1,404 )
depreciation and amortization     9,274       7,677  
interest expense     2,552       2,046  
Less: interest income     (3,842 )     (7,561 )
EBITDA (non-GAAP)     126,196       174,641  


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB
Cost of revenues     (91,237 )     (59,491 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues     -       -  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues     (91,237 )     (59,491 )
                 
Sales and marketing expenses     (292,978 )     (269,969 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses     (4,088 )     -  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses     (288,890 )     (269,969 )
                 
General and administrative expenses     (46,635 )     (33,085 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses     (2,725 )     -  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses     (43,910 )     (33,085 )
                 
Operating costs and expense     (442,428 )     (370,537 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses     (6,813 )     -  
Non-GAAP operating costs and expense     (435,615 )     (370,537 )
                 
Income from operations     112,563       155,816  
Less: Share-based compensation expenses     (6,813 )     -  
Non-GAAP  income from operations     119,376       155,816  
                 
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     114,612       173,883  
Less: Share-based compensation expenses     (6,813 )     -  
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     121,425       173,883  
                 
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of                
Sunlands Technology Group:                
Basic and diluted     16.89       25.12  
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of                
Sunlands Technology Group:                
Basic and diluted     17.90       25.12  
                 
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income                
per ordinary share:                
Basic and diluted     6,784,685       6,921,304  
Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income                
per ordinary share:                
Basic and diluted     6,784,685       6,921,304  


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
Net revenues     1,168,305       1,093,229       150,763  
Cost of revenues     (187,957 )     (127,646 )     (17,603 )
Gross profit     980,348       965,583       133,160  
                         
Operating expenses                        
Sales and marketing expenses     (587,975 )     (541,383 )     (74,660 )
Product development expenses     (23,933 )     (17,672 )     (2,437 )
General and administrative expenses     (85,095 )     (72,725 )     (10,029 )
Total operating expenses     (697,003 )     (631,780 )     (87,126 )
Income from operations     283,345       333,803       46,034  
Interest income     7,008       14,122       1,948  
Interest expense     (5,277 )     (4,170 )     (575 )
Other income, net     14,342       16,969       2,340  
Gain on disposal of a subsidiary     -       247       34  
Impairment loss on long-term investments     (500 )     -       -  
Income before income tax expenses                        
and loss from equity method investments     298,918       360,971       49,781  
Income tax expenses     (4,343 )     (6,327 )     (873 )
Loss from equity method investments     (604 )     (654 )     (90 )
Net income     293,971       353,990       48,818  
                         
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest     (1,279 )     1       -  
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     295,250       353,989       48,818  
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of                        
Sunlands Technology Group:                        
Basic and diluted     43.95       51.13       7.05  
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income                        
per ordinary share:                        
Basic and diluted     6,717,836       6,923,858       6,923,858  
                         


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
Net income     293,971       353,990       48,818  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil:                        
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments     29,188       27,276       3,762  
Total comprehensive income     323,159       381,266       52,580  
Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest     (1,279 )     1       -  
Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     324,438       381,265       52,580  


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands)
 
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB
Net revenues     1,168,305       1,093,229  
Less: other revenues     (57,995 )     (84,224 )
Add: tax and surcharges     44,421       27,774  
Add: ending deferred revenue     1,998,062       1,379,073  
Add: ending refund liability     199,028       107,319  
Less: beginning deferred revenue     (2,348,179 )     (1,690,946 )
Less: beginning refund liability     (243,236 )     (133,066 )
Gross billings (non-GAAP)     760,406       699,159  
                 
                 
                 
Net income     293,971       353,990  
Add: income tax expenses     4,343       6,327  
depreciation and amortization     19,161       15,267  
interest expense     5,277       4,170  
Less: interest income     (7,008 )     (14,122 )
EBITDA (non-GAAP)     315,744       365,632  


SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB
Cost of revenues     (187,957 )     (127,646 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues     (33 )     -  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues     (187,924 )     (127,646 )
                 
Sales and marketing expenses     (587,975 )     (541,383 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses     (4,166 )     -  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses     (583,809 )     (541,383 )
                 
General and administrative expenses     (85,095 )     (72,725 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses     (2,982 )     -  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses     (82,113 )     (72,725 )
                 
Operating costs and expense     (884,960 )     (759,426 )
Less: Share-based compensation expenses     (7,181 )     -  
Non-GAAP operating costs and expense     (877,779 )     (759,426 )
                 
Income from operations     283,345       333,803  
Less: Share-based compensation expenses     (7,181 )     -  
Non-GAAP income from operations     290,526       333,803  
                 
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     295,250       353,989  
Less: Share-based compensation expenses     (7,181 )     -  
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group     302,431       353,989  
                 
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of                
Sunlands Technology Group:                
Basic and diluted     43.95       51.13  
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of                
Sunlands Technology Group:                
Basic and diluted     45.02       51.13  
                 
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income                
per ordinary share:                
Basic and diluted     6,717,836       6,923,858  
Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income                
per ordinary share:                
Basic and diluted     6,717,836       6,923,858  

 


