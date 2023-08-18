Medical Polymers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Polymers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical polymers market. As per TBRC’s medical polymers market forecast, the medical polymers market size is predicted to reach a value of $32.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for medical devices is expected to boost the medical polymer market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest medical polymers market share. Major medical polymers market leaders include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Foryou Medical, Kraton Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay, Dow Inc., DSM-Firmenich.
Medical Polymers Market Segments
1) By Product: Fibers And Resins, Medical Elastomers, Biodegradable Polymers, Other Products
2) By Application: Medical Components, Orthopedic Soft Goods, Wound Care, Cleanroom Supplies, BioPharm Devices, Other Applications
3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users
A medical polymer is a chemical substance that has molecules linked in extended, repetitive chains. Their distinct features allow them to be modified for a variety of medical applications. These are custom-made to fulfil the specific needs of the healthcare business, such as biocompatibility, stability, and resistance to various environmental variables.
