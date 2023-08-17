UZBEKISTAN, August 17 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further building up multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan

On August 17, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, who arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

Issues of further strengthening friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, their filling with new practical content were considered.

At the beginning of the conversation, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu conveyed to the President of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Leader of Uzbekistan noted with deep satisfaction the high level of bilateral cooperation achieved in recent years, including fruitful contacts at the level of parliaments, governments, regional administrations, public, and business.

The joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Working Group are working effectively. The trade turnover and the scale of cooperation between the leading enterprises of the two countries are steadily growing. Cultural-humanitarian events are regularly held.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the further intensification of political contacts, the adoption of measures to accelerate projects in strategic sectors of the economy, enhancing humanitarian exchange programs, and the strengthening of good neighborliness and partnership in the Central Asian region.

