On unpaid wages claims, Tulfo tells DMW: Don't give OFWs false hopes

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed dismay on the failure of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to provide specific timeline regarding the release of the unpaid wages claims of 10,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

During the Aug. 17 organizational meeting of the Congressional Oversight Committee on Migrant Workers, which Tulfo chairs, he followed up about the earlier announcement of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople that the funds to pay off OFWs' unpaid wage claims are already with the Ministry of Finance of the Saudi government.

DMW Acting Sec. Bernard Olalia said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman already promised that the Saudi government will soon process the workers' unpaid claims but he failed to give an exact date.

On the contrary, Foreign Affairs Usec. Eduardo de Vega divulged that, earlier this year, they already reported that it is not realistic to expect payment of said claims anytime soon.

This pronouncement prompted Tulfo to tell DMW to stop giving "false hopes" to OFWs by prematurely announcing unverified information to the media, such as the supposed payment of claims.

"Marami sa ating mga pobreng OFW ang na-excite dahil dito pero hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring perang sumasayad sa palad nila. Dapat ay magbigay kayo ng time frame," Tulfo said.

Tulfo sa DMW: 'Wag bigyan ng false hopes ang OFWs

Nagpahayag ng pagkadismaya si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo sa kabiguan ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) na magbigay ng tiyak na timeline hinggil sa pagpapalabas ng hindi pa nababayarang wages claims ng 10,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) sa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Sa isinagawang organizational meeting ng Congressional Oversight Committee on Migrant Workers, kahapon August 17, na pinamumunuan ni Tulfo, nag-followup siya tungkol sa naunang anunsyo ni Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople na ang pondong pambayad sa unpaid wage claim ng mga OFW ay nasa Ministry of Finance na ng gobyerno ng Saudi.

Sinabi ni DMW Acting Sec. Bernard Olalia na nangako na si Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman na malapit nang iproseso ng gobyerno ng Sauidi ang mga hindi nabayarang claim ng mga manggagawa ngunit nabigo siyang magbigay ng eksaktong petsa.

Sa kabilang banda, sinabi ni Foreign Affairs Usec. Eduardo de Vega na, sa unang bahagi ng taong ito, sinabi na nila na hindi makatotohanang asahan ang pagbabayad ng nasabing mga claim anumang oras sa lalong madaling panahon.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni Tulfo sa DMW na itigil na ang pagbibigay ng "false hopes" sa mga OFW sa pamamagitan ng maagang pag-anunsyo ng hindi na-verify na impormasyon sa media.

"Marami sa ating mga pobreng OFW ang na-excite dahil dito pero hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring perang sumasayad sa palad nila. Dapat ay magbigay kayo ng time frame," ani Tulfo.