PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 18, 2023 Gatchalian bats for Agri Info System for adequate food supply; donates rice to typhoon-affected North Luzon Noting the devastation caused by Typhoons Egay and Falcon, which impacted many provinces and resulted in millions of pesos worth of agricultural damage and losses, Senator Win Gatchalian emphasized the need for a robust agriculture information system (AIS) which can help farmers increase their productivity and assure adequate food supply in the market even with weather interruptions. According to him, the country's vulnerability to weather disturbances such as typhoons should prompt the government to adopt an agriculture information system that would prevent any artificial shortages which can affect prices. Gatchalian made such emphasis as he continued relief operations today for those affected by Typhoons Egay and Falcon. He distributed rice, provided by Valenzuela City, to the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Abra, all of which have been officially declared under a state of calamity. Gatchalian was joined by Valenzuela City Councilors Niña Lopez and Ricarr Enriquez. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), agricultural damages due to the recent typhoons were estimated to be almost P3 billion. This has affected about 117 thousand farmers and fisherfolk throughout the nation, leaving over 140 thousand hectares of crop area damaged. "We want to support our kababayans not only in the short and medium term but also in the long run. We expect that through the creation of the AIS, the livelihood of our farmers will be more organized and the problem of hunger in the country will be resolved," said Gatchalian. The lawmaker has filed Senate Bill No. 1374, which seeks the establishment of an AIS that would enable farmers to find their markets and sell their output where there is demand. Once in place, the system is expected to ensure not only the profitability of farmers but also the adequacy of food supply in retail centers. The measure would also ensure that agricultural supplies are delivered in areas where there is demand and thus prevent artificial shortages that tend to drive prices higher. Gatchalian ipinapanukala ang Agri Info System para sa sapat na suplay ng pagkain; namigay ng ayuda sa North Luzon Dahil sa pinsalang dulot ng mga bagyong Egay at Falcon, na nakaapekto sa maraming lalawigan at nagresulta sa milyun-milyong pisong halaga ng pinsala at pagkalugi sa agrikultura, binigyang-diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan para sa isang matatag na agriculture information system (AIS) na makakatulong sa mga magsasaka na mapataas ang kanilang productivity at tiyakin ang sapat na suplay ng pagkain sa pamilihan kahit na may mga pagkagambala ng panahon. Ayon sa senador, ang epekto sa bansa ng mga pananalasa ng bagyo ay dapat mag-udyok sa pamahalaan na magpatibay ng agriculture information system na makakatulong para makaiwas sa anumang artipisyal na kakulangan sa suplay ng agricultural products na maaaring makaapekto sa presyo. Binigyang diin ito ni Gatchalian sa pagpapatuloy niya ng relief operations ngayong araw para sa mga nasalanta ng Bagyong Egay at Falcon sa Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, at Abra, na pawang isinailalim sa state of calamity. Namahagi siya ng bigas, na ibinigay ng Valenzuela City, sa mga apektadong pamilya sa mga naturang probinsya. Kasama ni Gatchalian na bumisita sa mga nasalantang lugar sina Valenzuela City Councilor Niña Lopez at City Social Welfare and Development Office Head Dorothy Evangelista. Ayon sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), tinatayang aabot sa halos P3 bilyon ang kabuuang pinsala sa agrikultura dahil sa mga nagdaang bagyo. Apektado nito ang humigit-kumulang 117 libong magsasaka at mangingisda sa buong bansa, na nag-iwan ng higit sa 140 libong ektarya ng lugar ng pananim na nasira. "Suportahan natin ang ating mga kababayan hindi lamang sa short and medium term kundi maging sa pangmatagalang panahon. Inaasahan natin na sa pamamagitan ng pagtatatag ng AIS, mas magiging maayos ang kabuhayan ng ating mga magsasaka at masosolusyunan ang problema ng kagutuman sa bansa," ani Gatchalian. Inihain ng mambabatas ang Senate Bill No. 1374, na naglalayong magtatag ng AIS na magbibigay-daan sa mga magsasaka na mahanap ang kanilang merkado at maibenta ang kanilang mga produkto kung saan malaki ang demand. Oras na maisabatas, inaasahang masisiguro ng sistema hindi lamang ang kakayahang kumita ng mga magsasaka kundi maging ang kasapatan ng suplay ng pagkain sa mga pamilihan. Sa ilalim ng panukala, titiyakin na ang mga suplay ng agricultural products ay naihahatid sa mga lugar kung saan may demand nang sa gayon ay maiwasan ang mga artificial shortage na siyang nagtutulak sa presyo pataas.