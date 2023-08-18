The Oakleigh Clinic of Align Health Collective Transitions to Hughesdale
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Align Health Collective, a prominent figure in the fields of sports podiatry and physiotherapy, is excited to share news about relocating its Oakleigh clinic to a more advanced facility in Hughesdale, scheduled for early October. This transition underlines the clinic's unwavering dedication to providing improved services and greater convenience for its esteemed patients.
The new address for Align Health Collective's Hughesdale clinic is 37-41 Warrigal Rd, Hughesdale, VIC 3166, which provides a more convenient and modern environment for patients seeking top-notch sports podiatry, physiotherapy, exercise sports science, strength and conditioning, and dietetics services.
Chalerm Tuantab, Clinical Director of Align Health Collective, commented on the transition, "The decision to relocate from Oakleigh to Hughesdale was driven by the desire to ensure the patients' comfort and convenience. This move aligns with the core principle of delivering patient-centred care that focuses on their well-being above all else."
The Oakleigh clinic - alignhc.com.au/physio-oakleigh, located at 2/162 Drummond St, served as a hub for expert physiotherapy and podiatry services, and the move to the new location marks a step towards expanding the reach of Align Health Collective's expertise. The clinic is known for its award-winning approach, catering to individuals seeking optimal physical health and performance.
Chalerm Tuantab emphasised the clinic's commitment to quality patient care, stating, "The team provides professional and sound physical intervention, education, and advice to ensure the best possible outcomes for the patients. Team members are dedicated to delivering both short-term relief and long-term prevention to help individuals maintain their active lifestyles."
Align Health Collective - alignhc.com.au/podiatrist-oakleigh is renowned for its use of cutting-edge technology in sports medicine, allowing for comprehensive assessments and evidence-based treatments. By addressing the root causes of injuries, the qualified team at the clinic collaborates with patients to create tailored treatment plans that focus on recovery and prevention.
Chalerm further added, "The practitioners offer a range of specialised solutions, from dry needling to clinical pilates to posture improvement, aimed at restoring strength and function. The team believes in providing excellence in diagnosis and treatment, fostering a collaborative network to maximise recovery potential."
The clinic's approach extends beyond immediate treatment, emphasising continued care and patient collaboration. " Align Health Collective prioritises patients' needs by building relationships based on trust and collaboration," noted Chalerm Tuantab. "The physiotherapists are committed to ongoing treatment that is realistic and achievable, ensuring patients can reach and maintain their recovery goals."
With a growing presence, Align Health Collective's sports podiatry and physiotherapy centres aim to offer comprehensive solutions for injury recovery and performance optimisation. The clinic invites both existing and new patients to experience its unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care.
Align Health Collective's Hughesdale clinic is set to open its doors to patients seeking expert sports podiatry and physiotherapy services at its new address 37-41 Warrigal Rd, Hughesdale, VIC 3166. For appointments and inquiries, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the clinic directly at (03) 9853 7836 or via email at hello@alignhc.com.au.
