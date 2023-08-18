Anti-Snoring Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Anti-Snoring Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Snoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anti-snoring devices market. As per TBRC’s anti-snoring devices market forecast, the anti-snoring devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.36 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.9% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the anti-snoring devices market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest anti-snoring devices market share. Major players in the anti-snoring devices market include Sleeping Well LLC, Apnea Sciences, SomnoMed, Airway Management Inc., Theravent Inc., Tomed Gmbh, GSK plc, MPowRx, Innovative Health, ResMed Inc., Fisher & Paykel, AccuMed Corp., Meditas, Philips, ImThera Medical Inc., Contour Products.

Anti-Snoring Devices Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADS), Tongue Retaining Devices (TRD), Nasal Dilator, Chin Strap, Position Control, Pillow, Tongue Stabilizing Device (TSD), Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP)

2) By Surgical Procedure: Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UP3)

3), Laser-Assisted Uvula Palatoplasty (LAUP), Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), Sclerotherapy, Pillar, Other Surgical Procedures

3) By Gender: Men, Women

4) By Age Group: Between 40 And 59 Years, 60 And Above Years, Below 40 Years

5) By End User: Hospitals, Community Healthcare, Sleep Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other End Users

Anti-snoring devices are tools that prevent snoring. They are used to adjust the snorer's sleeping posture or wake the sleeper when snoring starts. They may be worn on, in, or around the nose or mouth.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti-Snoring Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

