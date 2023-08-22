Etech Global Services Set to Showcase Award-Winning Solutions at ICMI Contact Center Expo in Orlando, FL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a leading provider of innovative BPO (contact center) solutions, has announced its active participation in the highly anticipated ICMI Contact Center Expo, scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida, from October 16th to 19th. As a finalist in two prestigious ICMI Contact Center Awards categories – "Best New Technology Solution" and "Best Learning & Development Program" – Etech Global Services is geared up to demonstrate its cutting-edge contact center quality monitoring solution, QEval, while also offering expert guidance on customer experience (CX) strategies at Booth #321.
Etech Global Service's QEval: A Revolution in Contact Center Quality Monitoring
Etech Global Services' solution, QEval, is set to redefine the landscape of contact center quality monitoring. It is a game-changing contact center Quality Monitoring and Performance Management solution that leverages the power of Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize how businesses enhance their customer interactions. With its cutting-edge features and real-time insights, QEval empowers contact centers to optimize agent performance and drive exceptional customer experiences. Through comprehensive evaluations and in-depth analytics, QEval identifies areas of improvement; ensuring agents deliver consistent, high-quality service. Its user-friendly interface allows supervisors to monitor agent interactions effortlessly, providing valuable feedback and fostering agent growth. With Etech’s QEval, contact centers can elevate their operational efficiency and take customer satisfaction to new heights.
Some major highlights of QEval are:
• Customizable Dashboards
• Advanced Reporting Suite
• Exceptional Coaching Experience
• Intuitive Dashboards
• Visibility To Performance Trends
• Custom Real-Time Alerts
• 360-Degree Agent Evaluation and Performance Management
• Ease Of Integration
• Automated Compliance Monitoring
"We are excited to showcase QEval at the ICMI Contact Center Expo," said Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech Global Services. "QEval represents a significant advancement in the Customer Experience industry, and we believe it will revolutionize how contact centers monitor and enhance their operations. Our team is eager to provide live demos and share the vision behind QEval with the Expo attendees."
CX Expertise on Hand at Booth #321
Etech Global Services' team of customer experience veterans will be available at Booth #321 to offer insights into the latest CX trends and best practices. Attendees can expect to gain valuable knowledge on enhancing customer satisfaction, increasing agent productivity, and driving overall contact center success. Their team of CX experts will be readily available to assist visitors with any CX-related queries they may have. Whether you are looking for information into streamlining customer support processes or achieving operational excellence, Etech Global Service's professionals will be offering valuable insights to help attendees enhance their contact center operations.
Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer of Etech Global Services, stated, "At Etech, we understand the importance of exceptional customer experiences. Our team is dedicated to helping businesses elevate their CX strategies and implement solutions that foster loyalty and trust with their customers. We look forward to engaging with the Expo attendees and exchanging ideas."
Finalist in Two Prestigious ICMI Contact Center Awards Categories
In addition to its active participation at the ICMI Contact Center Expo, Etech Global Services is a finalist in not one, but two categories for the ICMI Contact Center Awards:
Best New Technology Solution (Finalist): Etech’s QEval has been recognized as a groundbreaking solution that brings forth a new era of quality monitoring, enabling contact centers to drive unparalleled customer experiences and positive transformation in contact centers.
Best Learning & Development Program (Finalist): Etech Global Services' commitment to employee growth and development has earned it a place among the best in the industry. The company's comprehensive learning and development programs have contributed significantly to the success of its clients and its workforce.
"We are humbled by the recognition from ICMI," added Matt Rocco. "These finalist nominations are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. At Etech Global Services, we continuously strive to bring innovation and excellence to the contact center industry."
The ICMI Contact Center Expo 2023 promises to be an extraordinary event for contact center professionals seeking to stay ahead in the industry. Register using Etech’s code Etech400 to get $400 off on the passes.
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is a global leader in providing BPO (Contact Center) solutions to businesses across various industries. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, Etech Global Service's solutions empower contact centers to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive business growth. Headquartered in Nacogdoches, Texas, Etech Global Services' commitment to excellence has earned it numerous industry accolades and a loyal clientele worldwide. Etech Global Service’s has 10 state-of-the art contact centers spread across the US, India and Jamaica, with a workforce of 3,600+ team members.
The ICMI Contact Center Expo 2023 promises to be an extraordinary event for contact center professionals seeking to stay ahead in the industry. Register using Etech’s code Etech400 to get $400 off on the passes.
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is a global leader in providing BPO (Contact Center) solutions to businesses across various industries. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, Etech Global Service's solutions empower contact centers to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive business growth. Headquartered in Nacogdoches, Texas, Etech Global Services' commitment to excellence has earned it numerous industry accolades and a loyal clientele worldwide. Etech Global Service’s has 10 state-of-the art contact centers spread across the US, India and Jamaica, with a workforce of 3,600+ team members.
