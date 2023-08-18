Albumin Excipient Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Albumin Excipient Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the albumin excipient market analysis. As per TBRC’s albumin excipient market forecast, the albumin excipient market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.91 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the albumin excipient market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest albumin excipient market share. Major players in the albumin excipient market include Albumin Therapeutics LLC, Biotest AG, CSL Behring, Grifols S.A., HiMedia Laboratories LLC, InVitria, Medxbio Pte Ltd., Octapharma AG, RayBiotech Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences Inc, Sigma-Aldrich Pty Ltd. (Merck KgaA), Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Kedrion Biopharma.
Global Market Segments
1) By Product: Human Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin
2) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry, Research Institutes, Other End Users
Albumin excipient is a type of protein that is found in blood. An excipient is an inactive ingredient that serves as a carrier or stabilizer for the active pharmaceutical ingredient.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
