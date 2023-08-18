Target Acquisition Systems Market Size, Share Analysis, Demand, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Target Acquisition Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the target acquisition systems market size is predicted to reach $17.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the target acquisition systems market is due to increasing military budget in developing countries. North America region is expected to hold the largest target acquisition systems market share. Major players in the target acquisition systems market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Safran SA, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Instro Precision Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries.

Target Acquisition Systems Market Segments
• By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval
• By Sub System: Cameras, Scopes And Sights, Detecting And Locating Systems, Modules, Add-On Systems, Other Sub Systems
• By Range Type: Short Range (0-8 Km), Medium Range (8-250 Km), Long Range (Above 250 Km)
• By End Use: Military, Homeland Security
• By Geography: The global target acquisition systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Target acquisition systems refer to the process of finding, identifying, and locating a target in enough detail to allow for the efficient use of both lethal and non-lethal methods. Target acquisition can simply be applied to the procedure a weapon system goes through to decide which object to lock on to, as opposed to target tracking on one side and surveillance on the other, as in the case of an anti-aircraft system.

The Business Research Company

