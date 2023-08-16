Meeting of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon at the airport of Khorog

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On the afternoon of August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after completing a successful working tour to Darvoz, Vanj and Roshtkala districts of the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, arrived in the administrative center of the region - Khorog.

Glorious and hospitable residents of Khorog met the head of state at the "Roof of the World" airport with special warmth, sincerity and joy.

For a worthy meeting of the high-ranking guest, representatives of the arts and crafts of the region developed and presented a colorful cultural program at a high artistic level, which glorified peace and stability, the unique merits of the outstanding son of the Tajik people.

It should be especially noted that every visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the cities and districts of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province is a harbinger of joy, creation and prosperity.