Synthetic Leather or Artificial Leather Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

Synthetic Leather or Artificial Leather Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Leather or Artificial Leather Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the synthetic leather or artificial leather market size is predicted to reach $44.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.85%.

The growth in the synthetic leather or artificial leather market is due to rising athleisure trend. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest synthetic leather or artificial leather market share. Major players in the synthetic leather or artificial leather market include H. R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Alfatex Italia SRL, Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd.

Synthetic Leather or Artificial Leather Market Segments

• By Type: Polyurethane (PU)-Based, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)-Based, Bio-Based

• By Grade: High-Grade, Mid-Grade

• By Application: Footwear, Furnishing, Automotive, Clothing, Bags, Purses And WalletsBy Geography: The global synthetic leather or artificial leather market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic leather/artificial leather is a petroleum-based substitute for genuine leather. It is soft and resistant to abrasions, cuts, and water.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

