Surface Mount Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Drivers Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Surface Mount Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the surface mount technology market size is predicted to reach $7.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.76%.
The growth in the surface mount technology market is due to increasing electric car sales. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest surface mount technology market share. Major players in the surface mount technology market include Fuji Corporation, Mycronic AB, ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Nordson Corporation, Juki Corporation, CyberOptics Corporation.
Global Surface Mount Technology Market Segments
• By Surface Mount Technology Machine: Placement, Inspection, Coating Equipment, Solder Equipment, Cleaning Agents, Rework And Repair Equipment
• By Components: Transistor And Diodes, Integrated Circuits
• By Industry Vertical: Telecommunication, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Surface mount technology refers to a component assembly method for printed circuit boards in which the components are linked and attached utilizing batch solder reflow operations to the surface of the printed circuit board. This technique is utilized in the manufacture of electronic devices and provides advantages such as decreased component sizes, less interference coupling, and a high degree of precision and reproducibility.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Surface Mount Technology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Surface Mount Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
