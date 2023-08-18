PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony for The Project for the Improvement of the Salailua Village Water Supply System under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY PROJECTS (GGP)

The Government of Japan has provided an improved and more reliable water supply system for a population of close to 2,300 with 200 households, including a College and Primary School in Salailua, Savai’i.

His Excellency, Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, took part in a handover ceremony of the project held earlier today (18 August), which was also attended by the Hon. Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Palauli No.1 constituency, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo, the project committee and the Salailua community.

The project was funded through a grant of up to USD167,140 (SAT437,539.29) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The village water committee sought Japan’s assistance in 2022 which addressed a crucial challenge faced by the village-the inadequate water supply from their existing storage system impacting the daily lives and livelihoods of its residents.

With the aim to alleviate this critical issue, Japan was able to support the project committee with their efforts to secure a 520kl storage tank imported from Australia along with its installation. The support was also extended to comprehensive foundation work, connecting the new storage tank seamlessly with the existing tank to ensure efficient water flow and distribution.

Japan is committed to supporting the efforts of the people and the Government of Samoa to ensure Human Security and continue to enrich the existing warm and close relations between the Governments and the Peoples of Japan and Samoa.

