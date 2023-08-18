Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the 900 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:54 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/lGnFVIwtpQ4

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###