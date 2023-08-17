Submit Release
Welcome Suba Vasudevan, Mozilla’s new Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations

I am delighted to share that Suba Vasudevan has joined Mozilla as our new Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations. In this role Suba will be responsible for leading Mozilla’s efforts to become more unified, impactful and efficient across our many businesses and products. She will report to me and join Mozilla’s steering committee.

At Mozilla, we are greatly expanding the types of products and markets we wish to pursue. Discipline, structure and focus are critical to our success. Suba has an incredible track record of helping businesses operationalize their strategies, supporting product organizations to bring forward better, more relevant products to new audiences.

“A mentor once told me to ‘do differently’; I’ve taken that advice to heart and followed it to Mozilla. I am thrilled to be joining at a time when a company with such a storied history and brand is pivoting to show the world how you can run a business but by ‘doing it differently’,” said Suba. “The potential to deliver on key priorities while upholding Mozilla’s principles is huge and I’m excited to be a part in Mozilla’s unique vision for the web, and redefine responsible technology now and into the future.”

Suba spent well over two decades leading small and large teams in strategy, operations, analytics, customer support and trust & safety. Most recently, she has nurtured and expanded critical global organizations within Meta, driving innovation and trust. Prior, she advised clients across industries at KPMG’s Advisory Services and began her career as a journalist in India, exploring the intersection of technology and business.

For several years, Suba served as a Board Member for Mainspring Schools, a local non-profit in Austin, Texas for children from underprivileged families, leading their Strategic Planning Committee and demonstrating her commitment to community and inclusion-focused initiatives.

I look forward to working closely with Suba, especially as Mozilla continues to modernize, focusing on the consumer, and offering a range of new products and services.

