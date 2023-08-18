Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has compensated over $27 million to Claimants

SANTA FE, N.M. -strong> The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has paid Claimants over $27 million as of today. “When I think about the weeks and months ahead, I really think about it as a time of accelerated action”, said Director Angela Gladwell. “The Claims Office will continue to compensate claimants as quickly as possible and ensure those claimants are receiving the full compensation under the law”.

To date, the Claims Office has paid for and put into place 62 flood insurances policies for Claimants. The Claims Office also continues to work with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to provide Conservation Restoration Plans at no charge to claimants, which can then be submitted to the Claims Office for compensation.

The Claims Office encourages all those who were impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding to submit a Notice of Loss. Notice of Loss forms can be found at fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_notice-loss-hermits-peak-fire-form.pdf. You can submit your Notice of Loss via email at fema-hermits-peak@fema.dhs.gov, or by mail to FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, or by visiting one of our three Claims Offices listed below. Claims Offices are open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mora Claims Office

Mora County Courthouse

1 Courthouse Drive

Mora, NM 87732

Las Vegas Claims Office

216 Mills Avenue

Las Vegas, NM 87701 (In Mills Plaza)

Santa Fe Claims Office

1711 Llano Street, Suite E

Santa Fe, NM 87505

(Next to Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe)