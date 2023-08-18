Central Inspection Committee proposes discipline action against officials

VIETNAM, August 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 31th session on August 16-17, proposing disciplinary measures against numerous officials that have violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s law.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the commission Trần Cẩm Tú presided over the session.

At the meeting, members of the commission discussed and gave conclusions on a number of issues related to signs of violations by three officials.

The commission found the Party Central Committee member, and Secretary of the Bến Tre Provincial Party Committee Lê Đức Thọ committed serious violations against the Party's regulations, State laws, lacked responsibilities to declare and transparently disclose assets and income, provide accurate and complete explanations about the origin and fluctuations of assets.

Such violations adversely affected the Party’s prestige and the personal reputation of himself.

The commission requested the Party Delegation to the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant organisations conduct an assessment, review of responsibilities and impose disciplinary measures on related organisations and individuals. Results must be reported to the commission.

The commission also concluded violations by Party Central Committee member, and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Đắk Nông Provincial Party Committee Điểu K're.

Điểu K’re exhibited a lack of ethical standards, violated Party rules, and failed in his role model responsibilities, which had an impact on the reputation of both the Party organisation and himself.

The commission gave conclusion on the violations of the Party Committee of Hà Nam Province.

Phạm Gia Luật, former Provincial Party Committee member, and former Director of the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs displayed a degradation in political ideology, ethics, and lifestyle; violated Party regulations and State laws; breached the rules and responsibilities in implementing investment and financial management projects and projects on exploitation and consumption of mineral resources.

These violations caused severe consequences and huge damages to the State budget, and negatively affecting the prestige of the Party organisations and administration.

During this session, the commission also reviewed and addressed one reported case, discussed opinions on the draft process for examining and executing disciplinary actions against violated Party organisations and members, the process for handling accusations by the Politburo and the Secretariat, and several other important matters.

It proposed the Politburo consider disciplinary measures against a number of officials. — VNS