Commissioner Zhao paid courtesy visit to CSSI Senior Executive

On 15th August 2023, China Police Liaison Team Leader Commissioner Zhao has paid a courtesy visit to Commissioner Marktas Forau and his Senior Executive Members.

Commissioner Forau welcomes China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Team Leader Commissioner Zhao and his Liaison officer Lu to CSSI.

During this courtesy visit, CSSI Senior Executive discussed a wide range of issues that are affecting National Security in the country to maintain Law and Order.

CSSI Executive also shared some common challenges that are affecting CSSI to Commissioner Zhao in terms of staff training, communications & mobility’s and infrastructures.

Meanwhile Commissioner Zhao says the policing cooperation between Solomon Islands and China is always openness, transparency, inclusive and kindness. As CSSI plays an important role in maintaining safety and security of SI society, more co-operations between CSSI and CPLT are expected in the future.

Ends////

Commissioner Zhao chat with the CSSI Commissioner and his Senior Executive Members at the Correctional Service Headquarters, Rove.

Commissioner Zhao brief Commissioner Forau of his courtesy visit.

-CSSI Press