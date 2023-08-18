Global Breast Pumps Market to Touch US$ 2.5 Billion, At CAGR of 4.3% | Fact.Mr

[Latest Report 2022-2033] Analysis of Breast Pumps market covering 30 + countries including analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report, titled, " Breast Pumps Market By Technology (Electric, Manual Breast Pumps), By Product Type (Closed System, Open System), By End User (Homecare, Healthcare), & By Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032" published by Fact.MR, the global breast pumps industry was estimated at US$ 1,678.1 Million in 2022, and is set to reach US$ 2,563.2 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032. The report provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, prominent segments, essential investment opportunities, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Growing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and breast milk for infant health has led to an increased demand for breast pumps. As more mothers recognize the importance of breast milk, they are likely to invest in breast pumps to ensure a steady supply. Moreover, various factors such as high female workforce participation, and healthcare expenditure in regions such as North America have dominated the entire market and occupied ~34% share of the market in the year 2021.

The participation of women in the workforce has been steadily increasing. As working mothers need to balance their professional commitments with breastfeeding, the demand for breast pumps has risen to maintain a consistent milk supply for their babies.

Legal measures promoting breastfeeding, such as the Affordable Care Act in the United States that mandates coverage for breast pumps and lactation counseling, have significantly boosted the market. This has made breast pumps more accessible and affordable for many women.

Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry



Continued advancements in breast pump technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the market. Features such as smart connectivity, quieter operation, adjustable settings, and improved comfort will drive consumer preferences.

Wireless and smart breast pumps that can be controlled through smartphone apps and offer real-time data tracking and monitoring are likely to gain popularity. These features enhance convenience and allow mothers to have more control over their pumping experience.

Future breast pumps will likely prioritize user experience and comfort, with a focus on minimizing discomfort and improving the efficiency of milk extraction. Innovations in pump mechanisms and materials will impact consumers' choices.

As lifestyles continue to be fast-paced, demand for portable and discreet breast pump designs will increase. Lightweight, compact pumps that can be easily carried in purses or bags will be favored by working mothers and those on the move.

Challenges hindering the market growth

Breast pumps, especially advanced and hospital-grade models, can be expensive. The cost might deter some mothers from purchasing them, particularly those with limited financial resources.

While some insurance plans cover the cost of breast pumps, coverage can be inconsistent or insufficient. This can create a barrier for women who rely on insurance for healthcare-related expenses.

Many women may not be fully aware of the benefits of breastfeeding and the availability of breast pumps. A lack of education about breastfeeding benefits and pumping options can limit market growth.

Cultural norms and stigmas related to breastfeeding and pumping can impact adoption rates. Societal perceptions about breastfeeding in public or using breast pumps in the workplace may discourage some women from using these products.

How competition influences the market

Intense competition can lead to market segmentation, where companies target specific consumer segments based on factors such as lifestyle, budget, and product preferences. This segmentation helps address the diverse needs of breastfeeding mothers. Moreover, key companies are focusing on R&D to improve their product offerings and moreover, manufacturers are focusing more on advertising their products.

In November 2020, Aeroflow and Medela, two manufacturers of breast pumps, introduced their innovative offerings: home-based breastfeeding solutions and mother-centric pump room makeovers in the United States.

Key Companies Profiled in Breast Pumps Market Report

Medela LLC

Pigeon Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Ameda Inc.

Ardo Medical AG

Evenflo Feeding Inc.

Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd.)

