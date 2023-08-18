2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch

Nfl football on the field

The 2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games offer diverse viewing options, from traditional networks to modern streaming services, for all fans to enjoy.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the approach of autumn and the familiar crispness in the air, anticipation builds for a tradition as cherished as the Thanksgiving holiday itself: the NFL's annual Thanksgiving Day games. Since 1920, these games have been a cornerstone of the NFL season, and in 2023, the excitement is set to reach new heights. A total of six teams will battle it out in a triple-header, with each game promising a unique blend of rivalry, talent, and high-stakes competition. This press release provides a detailed overview of the schedule, participating teams, viewing options, and a glimpse into the season itself.

Thanksgiving Day Schedule

The following matchups are set to be held on Thanksgiving Day, each contributing to the rich history and tradition of football on this special holiday:

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions – 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX: This historic rivalry adds another chapter, with the Lions looking to prove themselves against the seasoned Packers.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys – 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS: A classic NFC East rivalry that promises to be a hard-fought battle.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks – 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC: A West Coast showdown between two dynamic teams, both vying for supremacy in their division.

Viewing Options and Accessibility:

Understanding the importance of these games to fans across the nation, various platforms will provide access:

Traditional Networks: For those who prefer the time-honored method of tuning in via their television sets, the games will be broadcast on FOX, CBS, and NBC. Leveraging an over-the-air antenna that picks up local channels, fans can enjoy these games at no additional cost, fostering a sense of inclusion and community.

YouTube TV: As a contemporary option, YouTube TV offers a subscription service at $65 per month. It includes major networks such as FOX, NBC, and CBS, along with a plethora of other channels. YouTube TV’s cloud DVR feature allows fans to record and replay the games at their convenience.

Fubo TV: Catering to a broad spectrum of live channels, including the essential ones for the Thanksgiving games, Fubo TV comes at $75 per month. Known for its sports-centric approach, it is an ideal platform for die-hard NFL fans.

Peacock, Paramount+: To provide tailored solutions, NBC games can be streamed on Peacock Premium, starting at $6 per month, while CBS games are accessible through Paramount+, which starts at $12 per month. Both platforms provide additional content and features to enhance the viewer's experience.

Streaming Services for Cable-Free Access: For those without cable, options are available to stream the games through services like FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Additionally, platforms like NFL+ offer access to every out-of-market game in the season.

Further Opportunities to Engage with NFL Action:

Emphasizing a seamless connection with the sport, the NFL ensures that fans have opportunities to engage beyond the Thanksgiving games:

Amazon Prime Video: The exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, Amazon Prime Video is available for $15 monthly or $139 annually, also providing an array of benefits beyond just sports.

Sling TV Orange & Blue: Providing a budget-friendly choice, this option is available at $30 monthly. It’s an apt platform for viewers who prefer a cost-effective yet comprehensive sports package.

DirecTV Choice: For those seeking a wide range of channels, including ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, CBS, and NBC, DirecTV Choice offers a subscription at $85 per month.

Hulu + Live TV: A popular choice for those seeking extensive access to various channels, Hulu + Live TV is priced at $70 monthly. The platform also offers on-demand content, making it a versatile option.

Season Overview:

The 2023 NFL season is not just about tradition; it's about innovation and growth. Beginning with a kickoff between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, the season spans 272 regular-season games, with unique features like the first-ever football game on Black Friday and international games in London and Munich.

New rules, emerging talents, and revitalized teams add to the narrative, ensuring that fans will witness an NFL season that's both familiar in its storied traditions and fresh in its approach.

The 2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day Games are poised to be an unforgettable experience, providing not only thrilling on-field action but a reminder of the shared values and connections that the game fosters. With an array of viewing options and a season packed with promise, this year's Thanksgiving football feast is accessible to all.