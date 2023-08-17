Governor Cooper Statement in Response to General Assembly Election Bills

NORTH CAROLINA, August 17 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the General Assembly's passage of Senate Bill 747 Elections Law Changes, which the General Assembly passed on Wednesday night, as well as other harmful bills also currently being pushed by extreme MAGA Republican legislators, Senate Bill 749 and House Bill 772:

"The North Carolina local and state elections boards conducted secure and accurate elections that resulted in a Republican supermajority and a Trump win in NC. But now, using the Big Lie of election fraud, this same legislature wants to block voters they think won’t vote Republican, legitimize conspiracy theorists to intimidate election workers and anoint themselves to decide contested elections. That’s the real fraud."

###