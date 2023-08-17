Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,047 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Statement in Response to General Assembly Election Bills

NORTH CAROLINA, August 17 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the General Assembly's passage of Senate Bill 747 Elections Law Changes, which the General Assembly passed on Wednesday night, as well as other harmful bills also currently being pushed by extreme MAGA Republican legislators, Senate Bill 749 and House Bill 772: 

"The North Carolina local and state elections boards conducted secure and accurate elections that resulted in a Republican supermajority and a Trump win in NC. But now, using the Big Lie of election fraud, this same legislature wants to block voters they think won’t vote Republican, legitimize conspiracy theorists to intimidate election workers and anoint themselves to decide contested elections. That’s the real fraud."

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Statement in Response to General Assembly Election Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more