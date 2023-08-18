DOA News release on Buy Local Flowers event – Aug. 26

HONOLULU – Come appreciate and celebrate the beauty of Hawai‘i-grown flowers and foliage at the “Buy Local Flowers” event hosted by the Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA):

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Plant Quarantine Building, 1849 Auiki St. (near Sand Island)

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Free event and free parking

Make and take home your own 100-percent local flower arrangement. All flowers and supplies will be provided and expert flower-arranging assistance will be provided by the Hawai‘i Floriculture and Nursery Association (HFNA). Keiki to kūpuna are welcomed at this free, family-oriented activity.

HDOA and PQB encourage the use of locally grown plants and foliage to reduce the amount of imported material which can carry invasive species, both insect pests and plant disease, that threaten Hawai‘i’s agriculture and environment.

“We want to remind residents to seek out local flowers and foliage whenever possible,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “Buying local not only embraces the beauty of Hawai‘i florals, it supports our growers and also helps to protect our state from imported pests and diseases.”

At the event, PQB inspectors will also have displays of live and preserved animals and insects that were captured or confiscated in Hawai‘i. Come talk with agricultural inspectors on what the community can do to help stop the introduction and spread of invasive species in Hawai‘i.

Event participants include the HFNA, the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau and the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation.

For event information, contact the PQB at (808) 832-0566.

###

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov