Telemarketer Fees to Access the FTC’s National Do Not Call Registry to Increase in FY 2024

The fees for telemarketers accessing phone numbers on the National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry will increase in FY 2024, which starts on October 1, 2023.

All telemarketers calling consumers in the United States are required to download the numbers on the National DNC Registry to ensure they do not call consumers who have registered their phone numbers. The first five area codes are free to download, and organizations that are exempt, such as some charities and political callers, may obtain the entire list for free. Telemarketers must subscribe each year for access to the registry numbers.

The cost of accessing a single area code in the registry will be $78 in FY 2024, which is an increase of $3 from FY 2023. The maximum charge to any single entity for accessing all area codes nationwide is now $21,402 (up from $20,740 in FY 2023). The fee for accessing an additional area code for a half year will increase $1 from FY 2023, to $39.

