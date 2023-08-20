Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,059 in the last 365 days.

Fall salmon and steelhead fishing outlook

Coho Salmon

Idaho’s Coho Salmon fishery opens on September 1 and the daily bag limit is two adult Coho Salmon which are greater than or equal to 20 inches in length. Fisheries occur in portions of the Clearwater and Snake river basins. Check out this link for more information on Idaho’s Coho Salmon Fisheries.

Similar to Fall Chinook, the forecast for Coho Salmon is not as high as last year’s return but is still forecasted to be the third highest return since Coho were reintroduced into Idaho by the Nez Perce Tribe. Returns have steadily been increasing, and the 2023 fishery will mark the fifth consecutive year for Coho fisheries in Idaho. Anglers are beginning to figure out how to catch these fish and are enjoying yet another species to target in the fall. Expect good numbers of Coho to start entering Idaho around the first week of October.

With three species of salmon and steelhead on their way to Idaho and fisheries on the horizon, anglers have a lot to be excited about. There is the possibility of catching a steelhead, fall Chinook Salmon, and Coho Salmon in the same waters, potentially in the same day. Get out there and see if you can catch the fall-season trifecta this year! 

You just read:

Fall salmon and steelhead fishing outlook

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more