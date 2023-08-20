Fall salmon and steelhead fishing outlook

Coho Salmon

Idaho’s Coho Salmon fishery opens on September 1 and the daily bag limit is two adult Coho Salmon which are greater than or equal to 20 inches in length. Fisheries occur in portions of the Clearwater and Snake river basins. Check out this link for more information on Idaho’s Coho Salmon Fisheries.

Similar to Fall Chinook, the forecast for Coho Salmon is not as high as last year’s return but is still forecasted to be the third highest return since Coho were reintroduced into Idaho by the Nez Perce Tribe. Returns have steadily been increasing, and the 2023 fishery will mark the fifth consecutive year for Coho fisheries in Idaho. Anglers are beginning to figure out how to catch these fish and are enjoying yet another species to target in the fall. Expect good numbers of Coho to start entering Idaho around the first week of October.

With three species of salmon and steelhead on their way to Idaho and fisheries on the horizon, anglers have a lot to be excited about. There is the possibility of catching a steelhead, fall Chinook Salmon, and Coho Salmon in the same waters, potentially in the same day. Get out there and see if you can catch the fall-season trifecta this year!