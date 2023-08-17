Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Third Circuit Decision Reinstating Firearm Safety Law

We are thrilled that a unanimous Third Circuit panel rejected the challenge to New Jersey’s public nuisance law, which allows our office to take on bad actors in the firearms industry. Our law never should have been enjoined, and now it will be back in effect in its entirety. This law is an important public safety tool, which is why I created the Nation’s first statewide office dedicated to holding accountable those whose unlawful conduct causes bloodshed, and fuels the gun violence epidemic, for the sake of their bottom line.

