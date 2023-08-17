Upcoming closure on Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge beginning Monday, Aug. 21

Main, News Posted on Aug 17, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming work on the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge beginning Monday, Aug. 21 as part of the Wailua Bridge Repair project.

This will be a left lane closure in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of North Leho Drive and Kuamoʻo Road, beginning Monday, Aug. 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for crews to offload sheet piles for the temporary working platform.

There will be intermittent full closures of the bridge, up to three minutes at a time, to safely move the sheet piles off the truck to the staging area by crane. Northbound traffic will flow through the remaining open lane.

This work is a part of the Wailua Bridge Repair project, which began on June 15, 2022. The scope of the project is to replace the seven original bridge piers and timber pilings with 14 six-foot diameter concrete drilled shafts, two per pier.

Work was previously anticipated to conclude in November 2024, but due to significant construction and weather delays resulting in a total of 96 unworkable days, the estimated completion date is now April 2025, weather-permitting.

There are no speed limit or weight reductions for Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge during this time. Special duty police officers and flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area.

Please note all roadwork is weather–permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

