BuyJunto.com To Host Free Real Estate Co-Ownership Event Discussing Custom Legal Agreements
A free informational event discussing co-owner legal agreements will be held in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Register at BuyJunto.com.
Cohabitating and house hacking have become the norm for many renters, and now co-ownership has become a preferred option for those who want to buy and extend their resources.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyJunto.com, a Colorado Real Estate co-ownership networking resource, will be launching its business amidst one of the country’s most challenging affordability climates.
— Leena Bella Mayo
According to the National Association of Home Builders, Special Study, 96.5 million households are not able to afford a median-priced new home.
Leena Bella Mayo, BuyJunto.com Founder, says according to Yahoo Finance, a typical American worker who is earning the median income of about $57,000 a year will need to double that salary to afford to buy a home in about one-third of U.S. metro areas. She continues, "cohabitating and house hacking have become the norm for many renters, and now co-ownership has become a preferred option for those who want to buy and extend their resources. The Wall Street Journal reports a 771% increase in co-ownership purchases between 2014 and 2021. The trend of co-ownership is increasing, and we need to provide structure and support for those who have chosen to co-own, which is why BuyJunto.com was created."
When it comes to co-owning property, not all transactions are created equal. "The process of creating a co-ownership purchase should include a solid legal agreement to avoid the costly expense of battling over responsibilities, expenses, and exit strategies after the fact", says Andy J. Gibbs, of Tueller & Gibbs, LLP, and a member of the BuyJunto.com resource network.
Wondering who the co-buyers are demographically? Yvonne Madrid, Senior Loan Officer with Luminate Home Loans, sees a growing number of co-borrowers across age demographics and various income levels, including millennials, multigenerational, and veterans who want to co-own property to make homeownership more affordable".
To take advantage of the BuyJunto.com resource network, you will need to be over 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and complete a free membership registration form on the BuyJunto.com website. Joining BuyJunto.com is free; however, there will be reasonable fees charged for legal agreements and standard lending and real estate buyer transaction fees, which will be determined based upon the specific transaction.
To register for the free informational dinner at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, visit EventBrite or BuyJunto.com.
BuyJunto.com plans to launch similar events in the Central and East Coast metros.
ABOUT BuyJunto.com
Buyjunto.com was founded in 2023 in Denver, Colorado, and is a nationwide networking real estate resource created to provide a system to help co-buyers purchase property together. BuyJunto.com offers the expertise needed to co-buy and co-own property with the most comprehensive resource network available, including over 25,000 agents nationwide, real estate attorneys, lenders, and support during the purchase. For more information or to contact BuyJunto.com, please visit the website at buyjunto.com or call 623-224-0842. Save Money, Earn Equity, and Buy Junto!
