Statement by Secretary Vilsack Regarding USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel Request on Mexico’s Agricultural Biotechnology Measures

WASHINGTON, August 17, 2023 – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) that the United States has requested the establishment of a dispute settlement panel with Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in regard to Mexico’s agricultural biotechnology policies.

“Mexico’s approach to biotechnology is not based on science and runs counter to decades’ worth of evidence demonstrating its safety and the rigorous, science-based regulatory review system that ensures it poses no harm to human health and the environment. Innovations in agricultural biotechnology play a key role in advancing solutions to our shared global challenges, including food and nutrition insecurity, the climate crisis and the lingering effects of food price inflation,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “By requesting the establishment of a dispute settlement panel with Mexico, the United States is continuing to exercise its rights under the USMCA to ensure that U.S. producers and exporters have full and fair access to the Mexican market. We will continue to support fair, open, science- and rules-based trade, which serves as the foundation of the USMCA as it was agreed to by all parties.”

Today’s announcement is the latest action USDA and USTR have taken to address the United States’ concerns with Mexico’s biotechnology policies.

