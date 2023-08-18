Discount Dumpster Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the First Time
Discount Dumpster has been awarded inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list and recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the unveiling of the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation. Discount Dumpster has made this year’s Inc. 5000 list and couldn’t be more honored for this key acknowledgement.
The Inc. 5000 is the apex of America’s success stories. This year included some tough competition that set the bar higher than ever. Companies that make the Inc. 5000 list demonstrate remarkable growth over the rest of the field. Therefore, making the list is no easy accomplishment.
This year marks Discount Dumpster’s first inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list. As mentioned, this was not easy to achieve. Tens of thousands of companies have applied to be included in the Inc. 5000 list over the years. Only a small percentage of those thousands make the final cut.
Justin Mihalcin, co-founder of Discount Dumpster has said, “This is a testament to the hard work of our management and staff, who pushed themselves to make these results happen. We couldn’t be prouder of where we’ve gone.”
“I’m thrilled we’re an Inc. 5000 finalist” said Preston Dunn, “this accomplishment is a testament to our team working together to achieve big things, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for us!”
About Discount Dumpster
Discount Dumpster is a waste management broker that was founded in 2018 by brothers-in-law Justin Mihalcin and Preston Dunn. They are a national dumpster rental company that services over 30 states throughout the United States. Their goal is to provide affordable waste management services with efficient service standards. You can contact Discount Dumpster by calling (855) 573-DUMP or visiting their website.
How Discount Dumpster Was Chosen
The Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on the percentage of revenue growth within a three-year period (2020 - 2023). All companies chosen must be located in the United States, be privately owned, independent of umbrella companies, as well as being for-profit. Inc. 5000 reserves its right to reject any applicant based on subjective metrics. All companies featured on the Inc. 5000 list will be featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.
About Inc. Media
Inc. is the most prestigious business/media brand in the world. They offer a host of opportunities and knowledge to growing businesses across the country. With an audience reach of up to 50 million a month, they are the best source for professional and business-related content. Inc. Media has multiple outlets on the web, in print, as well as newsletters and podcasts. The Inc. 5000 list has been up and running since 1982, and its prestige has only grown larger with each passing year. The Inc. 5000 Conference is where the list awardees will be named and forms the backbone of Inc. Media’s prestige in the business world.
