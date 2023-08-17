Homicide: 1200 Block of Sumner Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast.

At approximately 6:58 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Shortly after members were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Garland, of Southeast, DC.

