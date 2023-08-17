Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspect took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: