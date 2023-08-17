Meeting with 100 orphans and their presenting with gifts in the city of Khorugh

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, in the city of Khorugh, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with 100 orphaned children and adolescents with limited physical abilities from the cities and districts of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province and presented them with gifts.

With the attention and support of the Government of the country, a favorable opportunity has been created for the education and training of this promising segment of society through the construction and modernization of industry facilities and the provision of necessary conditions.

Using these conditions, teenagers are brought up in the spirit of patriotism.

It is worth mentioning that, traditionally, President Emomali Rahmon, the protector of the orphanage of the country, during each of his business trips to the cities and districts of the country, learns about the condition of the orphans and the needy, and shows concern for this segment of the society.

At today's meeting, the orphans were given a set of clothes, financial aid and sweets as part of the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the continuation of care by the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, as well as decorating the table full of gifts for the teenagers and young people who were deprived of the caress of their parents by the decree of fate.

Such a kind attitude of the Head of State towards orphans has rendered them happy and joyful.

Orphans and children with limited abilities happily received valuable gifts from the hands of the humane Leader.

During the presentation of gifts, it was said that caring for orphans and children from needy families has a special place in the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and necessary measures are constantly being taken to improve their education and living conditions.

For this reason, children and teenagers never feel lonely, they learn science and art with gratitude for the peace and stability of the country, and make a valuable contribution to the prosperity of independent Tajikistan.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon had a sincere conversation with the children and teenagers of the regional districts and guided them for good and excellent education, acquiring modern knowledge, skills and learning foreign languages.

It was emphasized that the Government of the country always pays full attention to the needy sections of the society, especially the orphans and the needy.

In response to all the concerns of the state and the Government, it is necessary for teenagers and young people to learn science, acquire the knowledge of the modern era, and in the future, as loyal children of the Motherland, render meritorious service to the people and the nation.