Club Krystal Makes Call for Exclusive Members-Only Deal
Text GIMME to 94258 to join the club and enjoy BOGO KrystalsATLANTA, GA, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is making a call for guests to join Club Krystal. Sign up for Krystal’s new text loyalty program before Thursday, August 31, 2023, to receive BOGO Krystals (Buy One, Get One free). This exclusive offer is available only for new Club Krystal members. Simply text GIMME to 94258 to join the club and receive the offer.
“We love to reward our loyal fans and this BOGO deal is just one way to show our appreciation,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “We are excited to offer a great deal on our iconic Krystal sliders to our guests for joining our new text message marketing program. Being part of Club Krystal gives subscribers access to exclusive deals like this BOGO Krystal offer.”
The BOGO Krystal deal is good for all new Club Krystal sign-ups through August 31. Valid only for both cheese and original Krystals. Applies up to 8 Original or Cheese Krystals per order. Club Krystal members get access to exclusive updates, offers, and more with club info sent straight to their phone for easy access.
Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.
For more information about Krystal, including menu and locations, visit.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal recently joined SPB Hospitality, a multi-unit restaurant group that is a leading operator and franchiser of steakhouses, brewery and craft-beer focused casual dining restaurants in the U.S., to learn more visit spbhospitality.com.
For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 786-605-9228
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram