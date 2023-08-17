Submit Release
Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on August 31, 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Following the news release, the Company will also hold a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Thomas C. Chubb lll, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and K. Scott Grassmyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, to discuss its financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, September 14, 2023 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13740752.

About Oxford

Oxford, a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, and Duck Head® brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

