Traffic Stop in Payson Leads to Seizure of Drugs and Weapons, Arrest of Two Suspects

A traffic stop on State Route 87 in Payson resulted in the seizure of approximately 10.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills and the arrest of two suspects on multiple drug and weapons charges last week.

At 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a Mazda SUV for a non-moving violation on northbound SR 87. During the stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy and canine were requested to assist the trooper, and the detection canine alerted to the suspect vehicle. During a subsequent vehicle search, troopers located approximately 10.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, one stolen Kimber handgun, and two illegally modified fully automatic Glock handguns in the vehicle.

The trooper also determined the front seat passenger was the subject of a valid felony warrant out of Wisconsin.

Both the driver, 22-year-old Kendale Aldridge, of Madison, WI, and passenger, 39-year-old Anthony Spight, of Green Bay, WI, were arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail.

Aldridge and Spight face charges including:

Transportation of a narcotic drug for sale

Possession of a narcotic drug for sale

Possession of a narcotic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Manufacture/possession/sale of a prohibited weapon (3 counts)

Possession of a weapon by a prohibited person

Possession of a weapon in a drug offense (3 counts)

Failure to admit to carrying a deadly weapon

Theft of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Spight was also booked into jail on the outstanding felony warrant.