Livento Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results with Revenue Growth of Over 90%, Including Updates

NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN) is pleased to announce revenue growth of 91.65% for the second quarter of 2023.

LIVENTO GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Our acquisitions and development within BOXO, A.I./robotics, Global Dot Logistics, and the successful implementation of Elisee demonstrate our commitment to innovation and excellence.” — David Stybr, Livento Group CEO