2023-37 ATTORNEY GENERAL REVIEW OF STATE AND COUNTY RESPONSE TO MAUI WILDFIRES

HONOLULU – Following up on an earlier statement regarding review of the Maui wildfires, Attorney General Anne Lopez announces she will be engaging a third-party private organization with experience in emergency management and processes to assess the performance of State and County agencies in preparing and responding to the Maui wildfires.

“This will be an impartial, independent review,” said Attorney General Lopez. Having a third-party conduct the review will ensure accountability and transparency and reassure the people of Hawaii that all of the facts will be uncovered. The information collected will be used to assess the performance in emergency preparedness as we are constantly looking for ways to improve. We intend to look at this critical incident to facilitate any necessary corrective action and to advance future emergency preparedness.”

The Governor asked the Attorney General to conduct a comprehensive review of critical decision-making, policies, and the actions taken, so that he and leaders can focus on the recovery efforts of this unprecedented disaster. The review will most likely be a months-long effort. Attorney General Lopez added, “We will be taking the necessary time to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

“An independent review will ensure that all aspects of the incident, including any potential shortcomings in preparation, response, and communication, are thoroughly examined,” said State Senator Jarrett Keohokalole. “By entrusting this process to an unbiased entity, we can collectively ensure that lessons are learned, best practices are identified, and that our communities are better equipped to face similar challenges in the future.”

