Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Overlook at Brier Creek Townhome-Style Condominiums in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Overlook at Brier Creek, a luxury townhome-style condominium community offering five versatile home designs in Raleigh, North Carolina. Home buyers can schedule a visit to the Toll Brothers Sales Center, located at 9400 Club Hill Drive in Raleigh, and tour the private Brier Creek Country Club, where residents have the option to join.

Overlook at Brier Creek is a secluded yet vibrant community offering low-maintenance townhome-style condominiums with open, modern floor plans and ample storage space priced from the low $400,000s. Homes include flexible floor plan options with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2 to 3 levels of luxury living. Toll Brothers homeowners who choose to join the Brier Creek Country Club will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle including a golf course and clubhouse with tennis, dining, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a pool.

“We are truly proud of our legacy in the Brier Creek community, as it exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and lifestyle that our homeowners have come to recognize,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Overlook at Brier Creek is our final village to be developed inside of the Brier Creek Country Club, and we are excited to provide our home buyers with unrivaled personalization options and features available through our Design Studio experience. Select residences even feature covered rooftop terraces and personal in-home elevator options. We continue to offer our residents the best in luxury home designs in the most desirable locations.”





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents will be able to take advantage of the central Brier Creek location just minutes from premier shopping, dining, and entertainment, along with the convenience of low-maintenance living.

For more information on Overlook at Brier Creek and Toll Brothers communities throughout North Carolina, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

