Brain Tree Games Becomes the World’s 1st to Send a 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle to Space
1000-piece jigsaw puzzle by Brain Tree Games is popular among USA-based customers.GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Tree Games, one of the prominent games in the world of jigsaw puzzles, set history on August 12th by sending their 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle to space at an altitude of 100,000 feet above Earth. This unique achievement marks a momentous occasion, as Brain Tree Games becomes the first-ever brand to send a jigsaw puzzle on an interstellar journey, captivating the imagination of adult puzzle enthusiasts across the USA.
As pioneers in the industry, Vasu SP and Shivaram SP, Co-CEOs of Brain Tree Games, have always been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of puzzle artistry. Now, they venture beyond the sky, offering puzzle aficionados an unparalleled chance to witness their puzzle's cosmic voyage.
The 1000-piece puzzle, meticulously crafted with attention to detail, is designed to ignite a sense of wonder and discovery with each piece. Their puzzle game transcends traditional boundaries, inviting puzzlers to experience a celestial masterpiece, one piece at a time.
Brain Tree Games, one of the prominent games in the world of jigsaw puzzles, set history on August 12th by sending their 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle to space at an altitude of 100,000 feet above Earth. This unique achievement marks a momentous occasion, as Brain Tree Games becomes the first-ever brand to send a jigsaw puzzle on an interstellar journey, captivating the imagination of adult puzzle enthusiasts across the USA.
As pioneers in the industry, Vasu SP and Shivaram SP, Co-CEOs of Brain Tree Games, have always been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of puzzle artistry. Now, they venture beyond the sky, offering puzzle aficionados an unparalleled chance to witness their puzzle's cosmic voyage.
The 1000-piece puzzle, meticulously crafted with attention to detail, is designed to ignite a sense of wonder and discovery with each piece. Their puzzle game transcends traditional boundaries, inviting puzzlers to experience a celestial masterpiece, one piece at a time.
"In the vast expanse of the universe, we find inspiration to reach for the stars – both literally and figuratively," said Shivaram SP & Vasu SP, CEOs of Brain Tree Games, "Our puzzle celebrates the limitless possibilities of space exploration and puzzles alike. It is an invitation to our valued customers in the USA to experience the wonders of the cosmos through the art of puzzling."
Whether someone is a seasoned puzzler with years of experience or a newcomer to the world of jigsaw puzzles, this puzzle promises to offer a captivating puzzling experience that transcends the boundaries of ordinary puzzling. Each piece is crafted with precision and care, ensuring a seamless fit between the stars for an unparalleled puzzling journey.
This historic launch marks a one-of-its-kind milestone as part of Brain Tree Games' commitment to innovation and creativity. This achievement is a testament to Brain Tree Games' audacity and dedication to pushing the boundaries of puzzling, inspiring enthusiasts to venture into uncharted territories of imagination.
Brain Tree Games invites puzzle enthusiasts across the USA to join the cosmic journey and experience the wonders of space as their 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle takes flight. Witness the momentous event in this breathtaking video: https://youtu.be/rh3oCyMo7y4
Vasu SP and Shivaram SP from Brain Tree Games have also announced their participation in the upcoming Toy Fair, where they will proudly display their revolutionary 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle, which has made history by embarking on a journey to space. In this Toy Fair, USA residents could witness the cosmic masterpiece that has captured the imaginations of puzzle enthusiasts across the USA as it takes center stage at our exhibit.
Details of the Toy Fair:
Venue: Toy Fair 2023
Date: September 30 - October 3, 2023
Location: Level 1 Exhibit Hall, Booth 6273
Address: New York, NY 10018
Vasu SP and Shivaram SP said in a joint statement “Join us at our booth to experience the wonders of space through the art of puzzling. This one-of-a-kind puzzle was sent soaring to an altitude above Earth, becoming the world's first-ever jigsaw puzzle to embark on an interstellar journey. Our puzzle, meticulously crafted with precision and care, invites you to participate in a celestial puzzling adventure unlike anything you've ever experienced. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness our puzzle's cosmic voyage and learn more about Brain Tree Games' commitment to pushing the boundaries of puzzle artistry. “
For media inquiries, samples, or interviews, please contact Brain Tree Games LLC at +1(703) 436-9766 or send an email to support@braintreegames.com.
Support
Brain Tree Games LLC
+1 703-436-9766
support@braintreegames.com