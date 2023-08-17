2023 NFL Preseason: Full Schedule, Streaming Information, and How to Watch

NFL Ball

The 2023 NFL preseason is underway! Get full schedule, streaming info, and how to watch all the thrilling action at home or on the go.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 NFL preseason is officially underway, marking the return of exciting football action. The preseason opened with the Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets on Thursday, and will run for three full weeks, culminating with a nationally broadcast game between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

The 2023 NFL preseason offers viewers a variety of options to catch the action, whether interested in in-market or out-of-market games. Local channels may provide access to in-market games, possibly requiring the setup of a digital TV antenna such as the Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna, which is available at a reasonable price.

For those interested in following out-of-market games, a subscription to NFL+ is available. Priced at $5 monthly, NFL+ provides access to every out-of-market game in the season, including preseason. Various national broadcast NFL preseason games will also air across NBC, ESPN, Fox, and CBS, in addition to streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The full preseason schedule includes:

Week 2:

Thursday, August 17: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 18: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.; Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 19: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.; Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.; Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.; Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.; Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.; Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.; Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.; New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.; Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.; Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.; Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 20: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, August 21: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3:

Thursday, August 24: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.; Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, August 25: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS); New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.; Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.; Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.; Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.; Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.; New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.; Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.; Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.; Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.; Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27: Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)

Various platforms offer options for streaming NFL games, including Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Choice, Peacock, Paramount+ Premium, ESPN+, and Sling TV. These platforms provide different packages and channels to suit various preferences.

The NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, September 7, 2023, with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs, featuring 272 regular-season games. Fans will also enjoy the first football game on Black Friday and international games in London and Munich.

For more detailed information on the schedule, streaming options, and everything necessary to enjoy the 2023 NFL preseason, individuals can refer to the official NFL schedule or Scheduleful.